Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in US Foods by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

