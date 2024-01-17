Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $51.89 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

