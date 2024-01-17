Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

