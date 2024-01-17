Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.