Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

