Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

