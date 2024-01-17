Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.89

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as low as C$7.83. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 23,617,782 shares.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.