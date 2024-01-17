X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8426 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

USOI stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

