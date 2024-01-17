Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

