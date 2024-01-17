Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,959 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

