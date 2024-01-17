Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

