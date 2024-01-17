Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

