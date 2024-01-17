Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.61. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 48,186 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worthington Steel stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.