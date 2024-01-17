Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.61. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 48,186 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel Stock Performance
Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worthington Steel stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.