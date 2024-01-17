WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 59.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 436,683 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1474 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

