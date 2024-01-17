Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 546 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 546 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $542.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.13 and a 200 day moving average of $511.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.