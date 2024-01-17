Wirtual Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $191.49 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

