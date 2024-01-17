Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Whitecap Resources traded as low as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 382185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

