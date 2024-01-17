Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.69. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 128,017 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
