Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.69. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 128,017 shares.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $125,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 207,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

