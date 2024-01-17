Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,887,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,606 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 4.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Welltower worth $646,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $90.25. 486,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

