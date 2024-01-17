Wells Fargo & Company Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $197.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $157.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

