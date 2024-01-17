Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 1,550,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the period.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

