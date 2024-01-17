Wedbush Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $14.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $220.46 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.