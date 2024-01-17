Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,745 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

