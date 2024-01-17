Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 26,363 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.