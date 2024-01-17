Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 354.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $937.32 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $937.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $849.18 and its 200-day moving average is $813.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.