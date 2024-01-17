Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.