Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $990.25 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $963.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.