Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

