Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

