Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

