Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 462.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,437 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

