WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.0 %

WDFC stock opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of -0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

