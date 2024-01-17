WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.
WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
WD-40 Stock Up 1.0 %
WDFC stock opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of -0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.