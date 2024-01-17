Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

