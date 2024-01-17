Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,034 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 71,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 13.0% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,062,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

