Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $488.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average is $441.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $489.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
