Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.64 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

