Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $840.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $813.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

