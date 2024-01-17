VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of VSEC stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
