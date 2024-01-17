Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.18. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $266.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

