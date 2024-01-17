Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 109.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFA opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

