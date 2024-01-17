Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.26. 630,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,075. The company has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average of $147.52.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

