Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 760,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,843. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

