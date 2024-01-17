Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,406 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.