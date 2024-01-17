Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 244,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

