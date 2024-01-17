Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $53,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

VEEV traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,420. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

