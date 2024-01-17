Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.77 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VECO. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 51.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

