Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,292,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

