Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

