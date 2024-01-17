Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

