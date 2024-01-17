Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

